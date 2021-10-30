Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2021 Active COVID-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,555

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 10:29 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 10:29 am IST
The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
 A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: With 14,313 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,60,470, while the active cases were recorded at 1,61,555, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,57,740 with 549 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 221 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,41,175, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.34 per cent.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 26 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 36 days, according to the health ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 105.43 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

...
Tags: covid update india, coronavirus cases in india, positivity rate, active cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 30 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

It is the duty of police to take necessary precautionary measures during the maha padayatra for maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident. As the route map and names of participants in padayatra have been furnished, police can take adequate steps to provide protection to the peaceful procession. — ANI

HC directs DGP to permit padayatra against three capitals

Fisheries and animal husbandry minister Sidiri Appala Raju said the fishing harbour at Aminabad in U. Kothapalli mandal of East Godavari district will be completed by 2023 at a cost of ₹ 422 crore. — Twitter

AP renews efforts to mobile funds through land auctions

Voters outside a polling station in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district after exercising their franchise in the bypolls. (ANI)

Latest: Polling underway for by-election to Badvel Assembly segment

As many as 2,37,036 voters, including 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters, will be able to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

Latest: Voting begins for bypoll to Huzurabad assembly seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil launched in Kaliningrad, Russia

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil. (ANI Photo)

Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra government

Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)

Mullaperiyar dam opened, red alert sounded at Idukki dam

Mullaperiyar dam (Facebook)

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Aryan Khan's lawyers await HC order copy on his bail to secure his release from jail

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan fans celebrate outside 'Mannat' residence after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->