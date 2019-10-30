Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2019 TN CM, Dy CM pay flo ...
TN CM, Dy CM pay floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary

Published Oct 30, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
He was a freedom fighter and had spent ten years in prison.
The two leaders dressed in traditional attire- white kurta and lungi, offered garland made up of colourful flowers to few feet tall Thevar's statue.
 The two leaders dressed in traditional attire- white kurta and lungi, offered garland made up of colourful flowers to few feet tall Thevar's statue.

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar's statue in Madurai on the occasion of the leader's 112th birth anniversary.

The two leaders dressed in traditional attire- white kurta and lungi, offered garland made up of colourful flowers to few feet tall Thevar's statue.

 

Known as the Tilak of South India, Muthuramalinga Thevar was in the Indian National Congress till 1939 and later joined the Forward Block till his death.

He was a freedom fighter and had spent ten years in prison. He belonged to a landlord family with Justice Party background.

Later, DMK President MK Stalin too paid floral tribute to the freedom fighter.

 

...
