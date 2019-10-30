Justice Bobde to have tenure of 522 days

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is set to be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind has signed a warrant of appointment appointing him as successor of incumbent Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who will demit office on November 17, 2019.

Justice Bobde will be 47th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Bobde would be sworn in as Chief Justice by the President on November 18. He will have tenure of one year, four months and 6 days – 522 days to be exact. His term will end on April 23, 2021.

The Chief Justice had recommended the appointment of Justice Bobde as next CJI to succeed him on October 18. Justice Bobde is the senior-most judge after CJI Gogoi.

Justice Bobde was part of nine-judge constitution bench that had, in 2017, held that privacy was a fundamental right.

Justice Bobde is one of the five-judges that had heard Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case and the judgment expected any day but surely by November 17 when incumbent CJI retires.