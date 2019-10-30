INX case: Bail plea on health rejected, Chidambaram sent back to Tihar

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the Congress leader to judicial custody rejecting the ED's application seeking one day's remand in the matter. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday sent former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in connection with INX media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the Congress leader to judicial custody rejecting the ED's application seeking one day's remand in the matter.

Considering his medical condition, the court allowed Chidambaram home-cooked food, his spectacle, prescribed medicines and use of western toilet during the judicial custody.

The court, however, rejected Chidambaram's interim bail till November 4 on medical ground in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The court has slated the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea in Delhi High Court and stated that P Chidambaram is suffering from some health problem and needs an interim relief for proper treatment, following which the court agreed to hear the matter.

Chidambaram was produced before the court on completion of his ED custody in the case.

The court had, on October 24, extended the ED custody of Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the case.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader, had arrested him on October 16.

This is the second time Chidambaram is being sent to Tihar jail. He was earlier sent to Tihar following his CBI arrest on August 21 in connection with the INX media case.

The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard.

