Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2019 Injured labourer die ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Injured labourer dies, toll in J&K terror attack climbs to 6

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Tuesday.
All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Srinagar: A labourer critically injured in the terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to six, the police said on Wednesday.

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Tuesday. A labourer was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to injuries, police said. All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

 

The attack happened at a time when a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: labourers killed, west bengal labourers, terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

Thierry Mariani told the media he had been to India many times and this visit was not to interfere in the internal matter of India. (Photo: ANI)

We stand by India in fight against terror: EU delegation after visiting J&K

The arguments in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute were the second-longest proceedings in its history. (Photo: PTI)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to deliver important verdicts in Ayodhya, Rafale cases

'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas by 2050,' says study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to deliver important verdicts in Ayodhya, Rafale cases

The arguments in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute were the second-longest proceedings in its history. (Photo: PTI)

We stand by India in fight against terror: EU delegation after visiting J&K

Thierry Mariani told the media he had been to India many times and this visit was not to interfere in the internal matter of India. (Photo: ANI)

'Mumbai at risk of being wiped out by rising seas by 2050,' says study

Rahul leaves for abroad ahead of Cong's protests on economic slowdown

According to sources, the Congress leader's visit is scheduled for a week and he will come back to India in the first week of November and will join the protest then. (Photo: File)

TN CM, Dy CM pay floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary

The two leaders dressed in traditional attire- white kurta and lungi, offered garland made up of colourful flowers to few feet tall Thevar's statue. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham