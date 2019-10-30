Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2019 Former SC Judge and ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former SC Judge and Karnataka Lokayukta N Venkatachala passes away

ANI
Published Oct 30, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
The reason for his death was attributed to an accidental fall at his home.
'Despite taking measures to resuscitate him, he remained unresponsive. He was declared no more at 7 AM,' a press note issued by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital stated. (Photo: ANI)
 'Despite taking measures to resuscitate him, he remained unresponsive. He was declared no more at 7 AM,' a press note issued by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital stated. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court Judge N Venkatachala passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 89.

The reason for his death was attributed to an accidental fall at his home at 6 am.

 

"He was brought to the emergency room at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in an unresponsive state at 6:30 AM. Despite taking measures to resuscitate him, he remained unresponsive. He was declared no more at 7 AM," a press note issued by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital stated.

Justice Venkatachala was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in July 1992. He retired from his post in July 1995. He served as Lokayukta of Karnataka following his retirement from the judiciary.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: lokayukta, n venkatachala, sc judge
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Expressing confidence that he will be a hundred per cent successful in his efforts, he said, 'I will complete my remaining three-and-half-year term. I'm confident about it. I can only tell you that central leaders have confidence in me, that is the reason I have been made the chief minister of this state.' (Photo: FIle)

'Will complete full term': K'taka CM Yediyurappa ahead of 100 days in office

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

Official sources said Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9 cm rain during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

TN, Pondy brace for heavy rains as depression likely to escalate into deep depression

On Tuesday, BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of the free bus ride for women in state-run buses, calling it an 'election stunt'. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi CM Kejriwal takes feedback from women about free bus ride scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN, Pondy brace for heavy rains as depression likely to escalate into deep depression

Official sources said Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9 cm rain during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi CM Kejriwal takes feedback from women about free bus ride scheme

On Tuesday, BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of the free bus ride for women in state-run buses, calling it an 'election stunt'. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan for replacing tricolour with YSRCP flags

Taking to Twitter, Naidu posted a picture of the YSRCP flag being painted over the national flag of Pulivendula Panchayat building. (Photo: Twitter | @ncbn)

Injured labourer dies, toll in J&K terror attack climbs to 6

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to deliver important verdicts in Ayodhya, Rafale cases

The arguments in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute were the second-longest proceedings in its history. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham