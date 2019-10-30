Delhi CM Kejriwal takes feedback from women about free bus ride scheme

On Tuesday, BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of the free bus ride for women in state-run buses, calling it an 'election stunt'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday boarded public buses to take direct feedback from the female passengers on his government's free-ride scheme.

While speaking to media in the capital, the Delhi Chief Minister said that this move by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government will make travelling for women hassle-free. "Participation of women in the workforce is 11 per cent. This step will make travelling easier for women."

He also targeted the opposition for criticising the implementation of this scheme saying, "It is sad that opposition is criticising it. All the good work should be appreciated."

On Tuesday, BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of the free bus ride for women in state-run buses, calling it an 'election stunt'.

The AAP government on Monday had issued the notification to make travel free for women in all DTC and cluster buses on the basis of issuance of "single journey free travel pass" by bus conductors.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has also stated that over 13,000 marshals have been appointed to ensure the safety of women in the buses plying across the national capital.

