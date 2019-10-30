Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2019 Cross border field f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore claims Pak Minister

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2019, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 8:55 pm IST
'Irresponsible Govts are a curse,' the minister tweeted.
Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires. (Photo: Twitter | @fawadchaudhry)
 Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires. (Photo: Twitter | @fawadchaudhry)

Lahore: Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and "abysmal" environmental conditions in India are increasing the level of pollution in Lahore.

Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires.

 

"Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing in every aspect irresponsible Govts are a curse," he tweeted.

The provincial Punjab Home Department in Pakistan has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province to check pollution.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: fawad chaudhry, climate change
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore


Latest From Nation

The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. (Photo: ANI | FIle)

Former PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

The cartoon seems to be a jibe on the reported tug of war between Sena and the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sharad Pawar partyman's cartoon takes shot at Sena-BJP power tussle

'The government takes it very seriously and has registered a case for waging war against the state. The case has been handed over to Special Crime Branch for an immediate investigation,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

Case of waging war on state filed against dissidents for 'Manipur govt in exile': CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. (Photo: ANI | FIle)

Case of waging war on state filed against dissidents for 'Manipur govt in exile': CM

'The government takes it very seriously and has registered a case for waging war against the state. The case has been handed over to Special Crime Branch for an immediate investigation,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

It will be a BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Gujarat: PM to participate in events to mark Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary

In his latest 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi had urged people to participate in large numbers in the 'Run For Unity'. (Photo: File)

INX case: Bail plea on health rejected, Chidambaram sent back to Tihar

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the Congress leader to judicial custody rejecting the ED's application seeking one day's remand in the matter. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham