Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2019 Congress to corner g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to corner govt over MEPs visit to Valley

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Oct 30, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 1:41 am IST
The CPI’s lone MP in the Rajya Sabha, Binoy Viswam, wrote to Prime Minister requesting that he too be allowed to visit the Valley.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: AP)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, plan to corner the government in the coming Winter Session of Parliament over the visit of European Union MPs to Kashmir.

Terming it as a “mockery of Indian democracy”, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma told this newspaper that the party would raise the issue in Parliament vociferously.

 

“The government embarked on an ill-advised PR exercise, sponsoring individuals with questionable credentials. EU MPs representing parties & ideologies in direct conflict with the mainstream. Diplomatic disaster which ended up internationalising what is essentially our internal issue,” he said.

“There was no need for the government to embarrass the country. By inviting a highly controversial group of European Union MPs, who do not represent the mainstream ideologies and political parties in their own countries, by denying your own parliamentarians privileges and rights, the government has insulted the Parliament of India,” Sharma said, adding that this was a national embarrassment and those responsible should be held accountable.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that while the European Union MPs were allowed a tour of Kashmir, Indian leaders were sent back. This was a strange version of nationalism, she said.

The Winter Session will be held from November 18 to December 13.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday along with some other Opposition parties, said the Congress has no objection to the European Union MPs’ delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir. “What I object to is that MPs of this country are not being allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir... It’s a conducted tour...”

On similar lines, the National Conference said in a statement, “The visit of selected EU MPs, largely of a particular ideology, is clearly a PR exercise. It is ironical that European MPs are visiting the Valley when the state’s leaders, including three former chief ministers, are incarcerated for nearly three months, and hundreds of others are in jails across the country”.

The CPI(M) politburo in a statement said it was an “affront” to the Indian Parliament and its sovereignty that Indian MPs and the political leaderships of national parties were denied the freedom of visiting the Valley while a “private visit” by foreign MPs was being allowed.

“Though it is claimed this is a private visit, the Prime Minister has met them and they are also being briefed by the national security adviser. There can be no special privilege for a group of foreign parliamentarians to visit the Valley while it is denied to others, including our own MPs and political leadership, with most political leaders of the state continuing to remain in custody and detention,” the statement added.

The CPI’s lone MP in the Rajya Sabha, Binoy Viswam, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requesting that he be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir since a foreign delegation was given a “red carpet” entry into the region.

...
Tags: anand sharma


Latest From Nation

Sovan Chatterjee

Sovan Chatterjee may join Trinamul again

Soldiers stand guard on a street in Kohima, capital of the Nagaland on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Change in Oct. 31 deadline for Naga talks unlikely

Security forces fired teargas canisters and pellet shotguns at a few places, leaving a large number of people injured.

Clashes, shutdown greet EU MPs in Valley

They debated over the alienation of Wakf land in Maheshwaram by the management of Muslim Maternity Hospital.

Task Force sought for Wakf affairs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court dealing slowly with petitions on Kashmir situation: UN

Photo: Representational image

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at school in Kashmir's Pulwama

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers. (Photo: ANI)

Clashes, shutdown as EU MPs reach Kashmir to assess ground situation

The team was briefed by senior security officials on the situation in the Valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and also met delegations of the general public. (Photo: ANI)

Dushyant Chautala hits back at Shiv Sena over remarks on his father

Chautala further stated that according to Khattar, a detailed discussion would be held regarding the cabinet after the first session. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Kovind, Sitharaman step down from stage to help women cop after she collapses

In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham