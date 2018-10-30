search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court sets aside admissions to 4 medical colleges in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Al Azhar College, Thodupuzha, Wayanad DM and P K Das College Palakkad lose 150 seats each while SR College, Varakala, loses 100 seats this year.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court has set aside admissions to 550 MBBS seats in four private medical colleges in the state, rejecting the colleges’ plea that they had set up facilities stipulated by the Medical Council of India.

The bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, quashed the verdict of the High Court, permitting the colleges to conduct the admissions despite objections by the MCI regarding inadequate facilities. The top court order was on the MCI petition, challenging the HC verdict.

The state government had backed the colleges’ stand that quashing the admissions would affect the future of the students and that all possible steps had been taken to comply with MCI norms for facilities.

