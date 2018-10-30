Sabarimala is open to all, says Kerala High Court

State assured the High Court that every genuine devotee would be provided necessary assistance for offering prayers with sanctity and dignity at Sabarimala.

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Monday said that the demand to prevent entry of non-Hindus to Sabarimala shrine was aimed at shattering the secular fabric of the state. Stating that believers of all religions have entry to Sabarimala, the court said that to worship Vavar Swami also devotees come there.

The court made the observations on a petition filed by BJP leader T. G. Mohandas to restrict worship to Hindus.

It said that ‘irumudi’ is needed only for those who mount the shrine through ‘pathinettam padi’, and the rest of the devotees can enter through other routes.

The court also sought the explanation of the government and Travancore Devaswom Board on this and posted the case after two weeks.

While recording the explanation of the state government that real devotees who go to the hill shrine will be given protection, it said that every authority has the responsibility to implement the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala entry.

The court also said that it firmly believed that the state government would provide protection to all devotees during the coming Mandala and Makaravilakku seasons keeping the sanctity and dignity of the shrine.

The division bench said this while settling the petition filed by four women including two advocates seeking police protection for Sabarimala temple entry.

The petitioners approached the court saying that when women tried to trek to the hill shrine on the strength of the SC order, they were attacked and there were attempts to defame them. The HC pointed out that the apex court order is the law of the land.

When the court queried whether there was any lapse on the part of the state government to implement the SC order, the state attorney said that there was no such lapse.

The attorney said that while giving protection to the devotees, police had the responsibility to prevent untoward incidents.

He said that criminals reached Sabarimala in the guise of devotees to prevent implementation of the SC order.

The attorney also said that irrespective of gender, all devotees will be provided protection.

Measures are being initiated to avoid a rush. There is a situation where people holding constitutional posts also protest against the court decision.

The Union government direction has also come regarding the implementation of the order. Any concerned person can approach the police and will be given maximum assistance, the attorney said.

Following this, the bench concluded that at this stage the apprehensions of the petitioners were unfounded and settled the petition.

On another petition, the court asked the state to inform actions initiated against police personnel who indulged in violence at Sabarimala.

The petition filed by Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samithi said that those who protested through ‘namajapa yagnam’ were being framed in false cases and police also vandalised their vehicles.

The court said that professionalism is needed for police. The petition was posted for Monday.

Meanwhile, a petition came up in the HC questioning interference of the chief minister and Devaswom minister in the administrative affairs of Travancore Devaswom Board and the rituals of the temple while another sought direction from the court to Devaswom Ombudsman to submit a report on the violent incidents at Sabarimala. The court will consider them later.

Another petition was from BSNL employee Rehna Fathima seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by Pathanamthitta police for abetting religious hatred.

She said that she mounted the hill shrine after the district collector P.B. Noohu and IG Manoj Abraham assured security.