Rajahmundry: 33 thatched houses gutted, no one hurt

Rajahmundry: As many as 33 thatched houses were destroyed in a fire at Jangala Colony at Konthamuru near Rajahmundry rural mandal in East Godavari early on Monday.

According to police and fire personnel, the fire probably started due to electrical short-circuit from one of the houses and spread fast to engulf the neighbourhood houses. Ewsints of the house where the fire started noticed the fire at about 4.40 am. They rushed out of the house and shouted loudly to alert the neighbours who immediatele vacated their houses carrying some valuables with them. Small domestic gas refills and cylinders burst in the raging fire.

According to authorities, a majority of the residents were Muslims who normally wake up early in the morning for prayers. No one suffered even a minor burn injury as they escaped from the raging fire though they lost some valuables.

Two water tenders from Aryapuram and Innispeta in Rajahmundry were rushed to the place to put out the fire. There were around 40 more thatched houses but the fire personnel managed to control the spread of the fire. Rajanagaram police booked a case and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Collector Karthikeya Misra, Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudhary and others visited the area and took stock of the developments and consoled the affected people.

Dy CM Chinrajappa assured efforts to provide permanent house to the fire victims.

Collector Karthikeya Misra announced immediate relief of Rs 8,000 each per family, 10 kgs of rice and blankets and announced to take up housing programme in the first week of December and assured to provide all requisite infrastructure like roads, water, power and other amenities.