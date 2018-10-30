search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New 4-year BEd programme on cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 1:42 am IST
The proposal has been approved by the Union HRD ministry.
The proposal for a four year degree is expected to save one year of students as they can pursue the course immediately after their class XII examination, affecting lakhs of students.
 The proposal for a four year degree is expected to save one year of students as they can pursue the course immediately after their class XII examination, affecting lakhs of students.

New Delhi: From the next academic year the government is set to introduce the integrated teacher education programme, a four year Bachelor in Education in the country that meets international norms. 

Sources stated that the proposal has been approved by the Union human resource development ministry and has been forwarded to the law and justice ministry for legal vetting. 

 

The proposal for a four year degree is expected to save one year of students as they can pursue the course immediately after their class XII examination, affecting lakhs of students. 

Currently, a student needs to complete a bachelors degree before embarking on a degree in education. As per the new integrated BEd programme the educational institutes imparting the course would need to have better training facilities as well as better infrastructure for the students. 

It is understood that the HRD ministry proposes to change the regulations under the NCTE Act and not go in for amending the legislation itself for a faster implementation of the proposed move. 

Sources stated that the National Council for Teacher Education has reworked on the syllabus for the new 4-year integrated BEd courses which will be offered in the folowing capacities BA (BEd), BSc (BEd), BCom (BEd). The NCTE is the statutory body that works towards regulating teaching courses in India. 

As per the proposal candidates can apply for the four-year integrated teacher training programme right after completing their class 12th. The new programme is expected to be formulated on the lines of other professional degree courses such as MBBS and BTech. 

At present, India has over 18,000 institutes that offer BEd courses, of which, about 1000 institutes are run privately. This move is expected to streamline the sector and better the quality of B.Ed education in India in keeping with the new 4-year BEd guidelines.

BEd programme, as of now, is of two years duration and is also pursued through distance learning or correspondence. 

The BEd degree is mandatory to obtain in order to practice teaching in high schools and primary schools. The minimum qualification to apply for the current B.Ed programme is a Bachelor’s degree in any field from a recognised university.

...
Tags: union human resource development, bachelor in education, bed programme




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court takes up PIL over rural health facilities

Hyderabad High Court

Supreme Court rejects Kerala plea on salary order

Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Gang stole over Rs 30 lakh memorising card details

Shoulder surfing is a technique, where an offender stands behind or close to the user of the ATM machine and remembers the details of the debit/credit card, including the 16-digit card number, CVV and PIN. (Representational Image)

‘Dharam Sansad’ to discuss temple issue

This may be done in the coming winter session of Parliament, the head of the RSS affiliate said, adding that the Hindutva organisation will intensify its campaign for such a legislation if the government does not act.

Telangana Prisons DG press meet boycotted

Telangana Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Vinoy Kumar Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham