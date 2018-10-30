search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

More followers doesn’t mean more Twitter likes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 30, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 2:32 am IST
More users have liked, retweeted Rahul’s posts compared to PM Modi’s.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 44.4 million followers, far ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 7.84 million. However, the replies, likes and the retweets of Mr Gandhi’s posts are multifold when compared to those of the Prime Minister, though a lot of them are from the troll army. 
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 44.4 million followers, far ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 7.84 million. However, the replies, likes and the retweets of Mr Gandhi’s posts are multifold when compared to those of the Prime Minister, though a lot of them are from the troll army. 

Hyderabad: According to an independent analysis, Twitter posts of political leaders who have a massive following are not liked or re-tweeted in proportion to the number of their followers.

For example, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 44.4 million followers, far ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 7.84 million. However, the replies, likes and the retweets of Mr Gandhi’s posts are multifold when compared to those of the Prime Minister, though a lot of them are from the troll army. 

 

The analysis can be done by observing the twitter activity of the last 100 tweets. 

Manas Gupta, who studied the activity of both the accounts, explained, “For September, it was found that @narendramodi’s tweets are less liked whereas the less-followed @RahulGandhi’s tweets are consistently liked more. For example, 52 tweets of both leaders posted in September were analysed. The maximum likes on a single day for Narendra Modi’s post were 30,000 whereas for Mr Gandhi, it shot up beyond 70,000.”

In September, the likes for Rahul Gandhi ranged between 15,000 and 75,000 per day and for the Prime Minister, 5,000-30,000. Apart from the likes and RTs, replies to posts by the Congress president are high, but they are from the troll army. The analysis also raised a doubt about the activeness of millions of followers.

“The Congress president has 7.87m followers on twitter and Mr Modi has 44.4m, yet likes and RTs of Rahul Gandhi are twice Modi’s. This is puzzling,” said Chaitanya Gokhale, who has analysed the tweets. 

However, some disapproved of this analysis, citing examples where Rahul Gandhi’s post didn’t receive a much-needed response. Satyendra K. Nishad who goes by the handle @indsatyu, said, “Many tweets on Congress plenary session of RaGa held in March 2018 were even not liked or retweeted by Congressmen, where RaGa delivered a speech. This shows great publicity of Rahul Gandhi.”

Another twitter user  Rajesh Kumar added, “There may be fake followers that are liking and retweeting the post. How is it possible to have one-fourth the followers of Modi and yet the response is multi-times higher. The Congress must have appointed a battalion to like and retweet Mr Gandhi’s posts.”

Reacting to the analysis, an user Ayusha R. said, “I follow @RahulGandhi. It does not mean that I support him. I just follow him to check hi funny tweets and even funnier replies in the comments section.”

Singer and BJP leader Babul Supriyo says, “Rahul Gandhi’s tweets are more about anger management than anything else. The kind of stuff a man in ‘Bali’ can say is not only appalling but sheer trash, and only like minded people will like it. “

...
Tags: twitter, followers, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IoT Hackathon held for 1st time in Telangana

Participants work on prototypes during the first IoT Hackathon.

TRS, BJP intensify poll campaign in adilabad, highlight work done

Jogu Ramanna

Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah vie for Congress Mulugu ticket

Seethakka

Nizamabad: State staff under lens for being politically active

Government employees are under the scanner for their alleged involvement in political activities during the Assembly elections. It has been decided to identify employees found cooperating with any political party directly or indirectly.

Anantapur: CPI stages stir with farmers hit by drought

Farmers protest to show that they are forced to migrate in search of work and there is no water for irrigation. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham