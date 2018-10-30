search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Massive fire erupts at slum in Mumbai’s Bandra, 9 fire engines on spot

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
No loss of life has been reported so far and 8 water tankers, 9 engines and 10 fire tenders to spot to douse blaze.
The incident was reported at 11:50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West). (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The incident was reported at 11:50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West). (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a slum in suburban Bandra on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No loss of life has been reported so far and eight water tankers, nine fire engines as well as ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the official said.

 

The incident was reported at 11:50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West), the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

"A joint team of fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames," it added.

Local MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said prima facie the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast in the slum.

Further details are awaited.

...
Tags: fire, mumbai fire, bandra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how cancer spreads so easily through body

The study also highlights that blocking these receptors may help to prevent cancers spreading in the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple Watch supplier under fire over China student labour

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan beats her husband Prince Harry at 'welly wanging' in New Zealand

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex participates in a gumboot throwing competition with Prince Harry after unveiling a plaque dedicating 20 hectares of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project at The North Shore Riding Club in Auckland on October 30, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why toddlers need their afternoon nap

Those children who took a nap after learning the words remembered them better four hours later, according to the University of Arizona team. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

Women more likely to become addicted to cannabis due to sex hormone oestrogen

Sex steroids in men suppress the brain’s reward system by increasing risk-taking behaviour (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN, Puducherry govt can fix time to burst crackers, not exceed 2 hours: SC

The apex court also observed that the direction for permitting the use of green crackers was meant for the Delhi-NCR region and was not pan India. (Photo: File)

Satish Sana, who accused Asthana of bribery, given protection by top court

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)

CBI officer challenges transfer, claims to have evidence against Asthana

Senior CBI officer AK Bassi claims to have incriminating evidence against Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File/PTI)

Will file defamation suit against Rahul for false allegations: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Though Gandhi did not specifically identify the CM in his speech, he was possibly referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'. (Photo: DC/File)

RBI-Centre clash, govt reportedly upset with bank for making rift public

Government officials have recently called for the RBI to relax its lending restrictions on some banks. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham