Election Commission must protect leaders during polls, rules Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday held that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of India to provide security to political leaders after the issuance of the notification for the elections.

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai who was dealing with a petition by Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy made it clear that the EC has to provide security to all political leaders who approach it to provide security on the grounds of threat to their life.

The judge directed the EC and the DGP to provide security cover with 4+4 gunmen to the petitioner from the Central agency and the security shall continue till the completion of election process and the petitioners has to bear the cost.

The petitioner urged the court to declare the action of the EC, the Centre and the state government in not providing the security to him in spite of imminent danger to his life from his political opponents in the state and antisocial elements despite receiving several complaints and representations from him as illegal.

Counsel appearing for the state government Santosh Babu told the court that they are prepared to provide the security to the petitioner.

He submitted that the EC has forwarded the application of the petitioner to the state government and earlier when the petitioner approached the court against reduction of his security staff, the HC has made it clear that it is the state government to give security to the public representatives.

Mr C.V. Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner told the court they don't have trust on the security from the state government and as they has applied for the EC as it was the responsible for the security of the political leaders once the election notification issued.

He submitted that there is possibility of keep watch on the movements of the petitioner in the name of providing the security and they are seeking the security cover with Central forces only till announcing the election results.

He said that in view of the political rivalry between the Chief Minister and the petitioner they had sought the protection from the Central Agencies.