search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission must protect leaders during polls, rules Hyderabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 1:01 am IST
The HC has made it clear that it is the state government to give security to the public representatives.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday held that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of India to provide security to political leaders after the issuance of the notification for the elections.

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai who was dealing with a petition by Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy made it clear that the EC has to provide security to all political leaders who approach it to provide security on the grounds of threat to their life. 

 

The judge directed the EC and the DGP to provide security cover with 4+4 gunmen to the petitioner from the Central agency and the security shall continue till the completion of election process and the petitioners has to bear the cost. 

The petitioner urged the court to declare the action of the EC, the Centre and the state government in not providing the security to him in spite of imminent danger to his life from his political opponents in the state and antisocial elements despite receiving several complaints and representations from him as illegal.
Counsel appearing for the state government Santosh Babu told the court that they are prepared to provide the security to the petitioner.

He submitted that the EC has forwarded the application of the petitioner to the state government and earlier when the petitioner approached the court against reduction of his security staff, the HC has made it clear that it is the state government to give security to the public representatives.

Mr C.V. Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner told the court they don't have trust on the security from the state government and as they has applied for the  EC as it was the responsible for the security of the political leaders once the election notification issued.

He submitted that there is possibility of keep watch on the movements of the petitioner in the name of providing the security and they are seeking the security cover with Central forces only till announcing the election results.

He said that in view of the political rivalry between the Chief Minister and the petitioner they had sought the protection from the Central Agencies.

...
Tags: hyderabad high court, election commission of india, elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court rejects Kerala plea on salary order

Supreme Court

‘Dharam Sansad’ to discuss temple issue

This may be done in the coming winter session of Parliament, the head of the RSS affiliate said, adding that the Hindutva organisation will intensify its campaign for such a legislation if the government does not act.

Telangana Prisons DG press meet boycotted

Telangana Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Vinoy Kumar Singh

Chorus for foot over-bridge at Kukatpally junction grows louder

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Hyderabad: Tension prevails after students vandalised buses

They threw stones at the bus, broke its windows with iron rods and pelted stones at the college building, damaging the windows.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham