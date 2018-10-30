search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CVC begins probe in graft charges against Alok Verma, examines CBI officials

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
'Officials who recorded their statements include those who handled Moin Qureshi bribery case, IRCTC scam, among others.'
This comes after Supreme Court asked CVC to complete within 2 weeks its inquiry into allegations against Alok Verma levelled by Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | PTI)
 This comes after Supreme Court asked CVC to complete within 2 weeks its inquiry into allegations against Alok Verma levelled by Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Tuesday examined some CBI officials probing crucial cases which figured in Special Director Rakesh Asthana's complaint of corruption against the probe agency's chief Alok Verma, officials said.

Officials from the rank of inspector up to the superintendent of police of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were called and their versions were recorded before a senior official of the CVC, they said.

 

The officials who recorded their statements on Tuesday include those who handled the Moin Qureshi bribery case, the IRCTC scam, involving former railway minister Lalu Yadav, the cattle smuggling case in which a senior BSF officer was caught with wands of cash in Kerala, according to the officials.

These officials were called from the CBI headquarters in the national capital and some from zonal offices, including Kochi, they said requesting anonymity.

The officials were asked to give details of the cases in whose probe, the charges of alleged interference by Verma have come up, the officials said.

The development comes after Supreme Court on Friday asked the CVC that exercises superintendence over the CBI in corruption matters to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana.

The two feuding officers, who have alleged each other of impropriety, have been sent on leave by the Centre.

The Supreme Court had directed that the CVC's inquiry into the allegations against Verma, who has challenged the government's decision divesting him of his duties and sending him on leave, would be conducted under the supervision of retired apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik and this was a "one-time exception".

The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated recently leading to registration of an FIR against Asthana and others including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who is in the CBI custody in an alleged bribery case.

The CBI had on October 15 registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Sathish Babu which was given through two middlemen Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad to sabotage the probe against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

On August 24, Rakesh Asthana, in his complaint to the Cabinet Secretary, had levelled allegations against Verma that he got a bribe of Rs two crore from Sana to help him get some relief from questioning in the matter.

...
Tags: cvc, cbi, rakesh asthana, alok verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 iPad Pro unveiled: Apple’s latest tablet goes fullscreen

Apple introduces the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance.
 

Apple launches new MacBook Air with Retina Display

Starting at $1,199, the new MacBook Air is available to order on apple.com.
 

Adele rakes in £15million for year, without working

The second in Heat magazine’s annual guide to Britain’s wealthiest 30 people aged 30 and under is Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)
 

Wildlife populations fallen by 60pc since 1970, threatening civilization: WWF report

For freshwater fauna, the decline in population over the 44 years monitored was a staggering 80 percent.
 

Mothers should wait at least a year between pregnancies

For those over 35, a short gap between pregnancies was particularly dangerous for the mother herself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are foods you can have for breast cancer prevention

A woman can cut her chance of cancer by good nutrition and weight management.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Case against Amazon India head after customer gets soap instead of phone

FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, the police said. (Representational Image)

Kalpana Roy, who played football for India, now runs tea stall to earn livelihood

Her father used to run the tea stall but Kalpana Roy had to take over as he has been quite unwell in recent times. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Attack on Jagan Reddy ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Chandrababu Naidu: YSRCP

Jaganmohan Reddy suffered minor injuries on Thursday after being stabbed at the Visakhapatnam airport by an employee. The attacker, J Sriniwas Rao, 30, claimed to be his big fan. (Photo: PTI)

‘Delay in justice can mean injustice’, says Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they should be partners in all 'meaningful efforts' towards evolving a solution to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi issue. (Photo: File)

Northeast monsoon will reach Tamil Nadu in 2 days: weather department

The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would receive rains in the next 24 hours, which would gradually expand to the other parts, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham