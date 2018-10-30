search on deccanchronicle.com
Case against Amazon India head after customer gets soap instead of phone

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
The company, however, said it takes all incidents of frauds seriously and was extending cooperation to police.
FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, the police said. (Representational Image)
 FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, the police said. (Representational Image)

Noida: Amazon's India head and three other people have been charged after a customer claimed to have received a soap instead of a mobile phone that he had ordered from the e-commerce giant, the police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida on Monday, they said.

 

The company, however, said it takes all incidents of frauds seriously and was extending cooperation to police.

"A matter has been reported from Bisrakh police station area. The complainant said he had ordered a mobile phone through Amazon website. When he got the delivery on October 27 and opened the parcel, he found a soap instead of the phone in it," Circle Officer at Bisrakh, Nishank Sharma said.

Based on a complaint from the man, an FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, the police said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), according to the police.

Nishank Sharma said legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.

When contacted, Amazon confirmed the incident and said they have processed the refund to the complainant.

"As India's most trusted online marketplace, we take incidents of fraud seriously. A case has been reported at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida. Local police have taken charge and we are extending all support or information that they need," it told PTI.

...
Tags: amazon india, case against amazon india head
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




