search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP begins dawn-to-dusk hunger strike over arrest of Sabarimala protesters

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
BJP took out marches to offices of Superintendent of Police in all district headquarters to condemn government for arresting agitators.
Addressing party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the ruling CPI(M) was on the road to 'liquidation' and the party's graph was coming down. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4Keralam)
 Addressing party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the ruling CPI(M) was on the road to 'liquidation' and the party's graph was coming down. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4Keralam)

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP workers on Tuesday began a dawn-to-dusk hunger strike in front of Kerala DGP's office in Thiruvananthapuram, thus intensifying its agitation against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's crackdown on Sabarimala protesters.

BJP cadres also took out marches to offices of the Superintendent of Police in all district headquarters to condemn the government for arresting the agitators.

 

Addressing party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the ruling CPI(M) was on the road to "liquidation" and the party's graph was coming down.

Former Union minister and party's lone MLA in the state assembly, O Rajagopal, was also present.

Veteran Marxist leader M M Lawrence's grandson was among the protesters. Over 3,500 people have so far been arrested and 529 cases registered in connection with the protests and demonstrations against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who was in Kerala on October 27, had extended full support to the devotees protesting the entry of women of all ages into the shrine. The saffron party had announced that it would be taking out a 'Rath Yatra' from Kasaragod to Pathnamthitta, where the Sabarimala temple is located, from November 8 to 13 to "save the customs and traditions" of the hill shrine.

The temple had witnessed high drama after around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the temple doors were opened for monthly pujas between October 17 and 22. The Lord Ayyappa temple's three month-long pilgrim season is commencing from November 17 and the state government has reiterated that all devotees would be allowed to offer prayers at the shrine.

The temple will also open for a day on November 5 for a special puja.

...
Tags: kerala bjp, hunger strike, sabarimala, sabarimala protests
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how cancer spreads so easily through body

The study also highlights that blocking these receptors may help to prevent cancers spreading in the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple Watch supplier under fire over China student labour

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan beats her husband Prince Harry at 'welly wanging' in New Zealand

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex participates in a gumboot throwing competition with Prince Harry after unveiling a plaque dedicating 20 hectares of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project at The North Shore Riding Club in Auckland on October 30, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why toddlers need their afternoon nap

Those children who took a nap after learning the words remembered them better four hours later, according to the University of Arizona team. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

Women more likely to become addicted to cannabis due to sex hormone oestrogen

Sex steroids in men suppress the brain’s reward system by increasing risk-taking behaviour (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Massive fire erupts at slum in Mumbai’s Bandra, 9 fire engines on spot

The incident was reported at 11:50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite Bandra fire station in Bandra (West). (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

TN, Puducherry govt can fix time to burst crackers, not exceed 2 hours: SC

The apex court also observed that the direction for permitting the use of green crackers was meant for the Delhi-NCR region and was not pan India. (Photo: File)

Satish Sana, who accused Asthana of bribery, given protection by top court

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)

CBI officer challenges transfer, claims to have evidence against Asthana

Senior CBI officer AK Bassi claims to have incriminating evidence against Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File/PTI)

Will file defamation suit against Rahul for false allegations: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Though Gandhi did not specifically identify the CM in his speech, he was possibly referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham