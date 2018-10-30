search on deccanchronicle.com
Attack on Jagan Reddy ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Chandrababu Naidu: YSRCP

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
YSRCP demanded a CBI or judicial probe into recent attack on its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
New Delhi: The YSR Congress Party on Tuesday demanded a CBI or judicial probe into the recent attack on its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport and alleged that the incident was a "conspiracy" hatched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Rubbishing the allegations, Andhra Pradesh chief minister's OSD for media affairs Telaprolu Srinivas Rao said YSRCP leaders were trying to create unrest in the state.

 

The party, however, asserted that Jagan Reddy will continue his 'padayatra' across the state, undeterred by such attacks.

"They (YSRCP) are trying to create a negative impression. They are trying to create unrest in the state," Rao alleged. He claimed that YSRCP was acting at the behest of a national party.

YSRCP also questioned the police's handling of the case. Another party leader Varaprasad Rao said the probe was only focused on the accused and not on conspirators.

"We want conspirators to be probed. This is not possible with the Andhra Pradesh police. Hence, we want a central agency to investigate the case," he added.

Jaganmohan Reddy suffered minor injuries on Thursday after being stabbed at the Visakhapatnam airport by an employee. The attacker, J Sriniwas Rao, 30, claimed to be his big fan.

