search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Trump turns down R-Day invite, India looks at alternative options

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Sources said the government has in mind leaders from three countries including a head of state from a leading African nation.
Trump declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade, citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day. (Photo: File | AP)
 Trump declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade, citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: The government is exploring options for the chief guest at the Republic Day parade after US President Donald Trump turned down its invite for the ceremony. Sources said the government has in mind leaders from three countries including a head of state from a leading African nation.

"We have very little time left for deciding on the chief guest and the process will be completed soon," a source familiar with the development said.

 

Trump declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade, citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day.

It came at a time when Indo-US ties have witnessed some strain after India went ahead and sealed a deal with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding the US threat of punitive action under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).

Also Read: Trump won't attend Republic Day due to scheduling constraints: White House

The sources said India has already shortlisted names of two to three heads of state for extending invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Sources indicated that India was not exclusively looking at Trump's presence at the Republic Day celebrations and that various other options were also being explored.

In July, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had said that Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Trump for a bilateral visit to India during their talks in Washington in June 2017.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations.

In 2015, the then US president Barack Obama had attended it as the chief guest which was his second visit to India as American president.

This year, leaders from 10 ASEAN countries had attended the Republic Day celebrations.

In 2016, the then French president Francois Hollande was the chief guest of the parade while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations in 2014.

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac. 

...
Tags: donald trump, donald trump 2019 republic day, india-us ties, republic day celebrations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyundai likely to launch a smaller electric SUV below Kona EV in India

Hyundai, which is taking a top-down approach for its EV strategy for India, is reportedly evaluating whether it should launch more EVs below the Kona for emerging markets.
 

Baby Mirza Malik! Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik blessed with a baby boy; wishes pour in

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik,” wrote Shoaib Malik on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter / Sania Mirza)
 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 1 lakh Indian children under 5 died due to exposure to toxic air in 2016: WHO

Out of the over 1 lakh deaths in the country in 2016, 60,987 were due to ambient air pollution (32,889 were girls and 28,097 boys), it said. (Photo: File)

Trump won't attend Republic Day due to scheduling constraints: White House

The SOTU is normally delivered in the last week of January or first week of February. (Photo: File)

Visakhapatnam: NAOB-hit demand ex gratia

After 23 days of protest, 18 farmers from Vakapadu village on Monday submitted a representation to the district collector saying that the government has not approved any compensation for the land as their names were not available in the revenue records.

Odisha gets warning system

Naveen Patnaik

Hyderabad: RTC suffers Rs 273 crore loss; fuel price major concern

There has been an increase of nineteen rupees since, last year April, in its fuel price, as it climbed from Rs 56 to Rs 77 per litre. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham