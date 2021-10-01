YSR Pension Kanuka norms eased

After considering the difficulties of the beneficiaries, the state government has taken a crucial decision to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the beneficiaries during the pension distribution. Representational Image. (Pixabay)

Vijayawada: The AP government has eased the norms for YSR Pension Kanuka social security pensions by way of resolving the problems in their distribution and offering a portability facility.

As per the new norms, beneficiaries residing out of their hometowns for the past six months due to personal, family, health or other reasons can receive social security pension in the areas of their current stay by registering their details thereof in the concerned village/area secretariats.

It had been reported that many beneficiaries who went to other places, be they to their children’s homes or for family, health and other purposes are not in a position to return to native places often and hence they were barred from getting pensions. The ruling party leaders took the issues to the notice of the government.

After considering the difficulties of the beneficiaries, the state government has taken a crucial decision to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the beneficiaries during the pension distribution.

The Society For Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO A. Md Imtiaz has asked all district rural development agency (DRDA) project directors to implement the order. He said this benefit will be available only for those who have left their hometowns six months ago.

He advised the officials to immediately implement the guidelines on pension portability; and orders have been issued to all offices to this effect. He explained that to avail the benefits of this service, the beneficiaries have to register their names in the village or ward secretariats of areas where they currently reside.

The officials said the beneficiaries have to certify that they have been in other areas for six months. The officials also said the beneficiaries would be mapped to the secretariat by the village/ward volunteer where the beneficiaries reside.