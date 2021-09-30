Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2021 WHO to decide on Bha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

ANI
Published Sep 30, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
The duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data which is submitted by the vaccine manufacturer
Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)
 Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday informed that the final decision on Bharat Biotech's submission on emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine will be made in October 2021.
The status of assessment for Covaxin is "ongoing" as of now, the WHO informed in a document citing the status of COVID vaccines.

On the WHO website, the decision date for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is October 2021.

 

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine.

The duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data which is submitted by the vaccine manufacturer.

The WHO has also asked for additional data from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin, sources from the WHO informed ANI.

"There is a procedure of submitting the documents for approval, WHO's emergency use authorization to Covaxin is expected soon," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS, Health had informed ANI.

According to Bharat Biotech Covaxin Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin demonstrated an efficacy rate of 77.8 per cent.

 

Bharat Biotech had also informed that the company has responded to clarifications sought by WHO and is awaiting further feedback.

"As a responsible manufacturer with several prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines," a statement from Bharat Biotech informed.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration and Member of Health for NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul had also said that the WHO's approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is likely to come before the end of this month.

 

The strategic advisory group of experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the WHO will be meeting in October to make its recommendations on Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on EUL.

SAGE is authorised with advising WHO on overall global policies and strategies ranging in vaccines, technology, research and other health interventions.

...
Tags: who coronavirus, world health organisation


Latest From Nation

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

The court also observed that the right of the suckling infant for being breastfed should be assimilated with the mother's right. (Photo: ANI/File)

Breastfeeding an inalienable right of lactating mother: Karnataka High Court

The Kerala High Court recently quashing a government order which banned online rummy in the state. (Representational Image)

Online rummy federation urges Kerala govt to regulate online gaming

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary pact is reached: Army chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Low pressure area in Gulf of Kutch may intensify into cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea

A low-lying area waterlogged following heavy rainfall in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

India records 23,529 new Covid cases, 311 fresh deaths

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Novavax Covid vaccine trial

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->