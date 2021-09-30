Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2021 Vizag Port, second c ...
Vizag Port, second cleanest port in India for 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Sep 30, 2021, 10:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 10:11 pm IST
A third party would visit the ports, study and submit the reports to the ministry to declare the ranks
 In the previous rankings also, the VPT was the second cleanest port in the country, he added. (AFP Photo)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) emerged as the second cleanest port in the country for the year 2019, according to the latest declarations from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, VPT Chairman K.Rama Mohana Rao said that Cochin would be the first cleanest port among 12 major ports in the country followed by the Vizag port as per the Ports is concerned.

 

However, as per the category of Union of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the VPT would be the third cleanest wing. While the Cochin ports topped all, the second prize went to the Shipping Corporation of India.

A third party would visit the ports, study and submit the reports to the ministry to declare the ranks.

During 2019, the VTP conducted various programmes as part of Swachh Bharat from September 16 to 30. The programmes included cleaning programmes in the port area, Gnanapuram, followed by awareness programmes and street plays, door-to-door campaignings at Salagramapuram Type-II Quarters with respect to sanitation behaviour among others.

 

