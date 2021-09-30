Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2021 India records 23,529 ...
India records 23,529 new Covid cases, 311 fresh deaths

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2021, 10:26 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 10:39 am IST
The number of active cases has declined to 2,77,020
 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 23,529 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its infection tally to 3,37,39,980, while the count of active cases dipped to 2,77,020, the lowest in 195 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,48,062 with 311 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The number of active cases has declined to 2,77,020, comprising 0.82 per cent of the total infections  the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.85 per cent, the highest since March 2020, it added.

A decrease of 5,500 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,06,254 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations done so far to 56,89,56,439, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been below three per cent for 31 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.74 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 97 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,30,14,898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 88.34 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

 

The country surpassed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 311 new fatalities include 155 from Kerala, and 49 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,48,062 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,39,011 from Maharashtra, 37,780 from Karnataka, 35,550 from Tamil Nadu, 25,087 from Delhi, 24,965 from Kerala, 22,892 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,778 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

