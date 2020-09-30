Kerala, once a model state, is now entering its most critical COVID-19 phase

KOCHI: Kerala, the state which attained global acclaim for implementation of successful model in containing COVID-19 in the initial phase, has entered the most critical phase of the pandemic. It is one of the states having the highest number of active cases in the country. The test positivity rate is steeping to new heights with the current rate is 12 positive cases among 100 tested.

Even as the daily caseload has crossed 7000 with a total of 61791 active cases as on Tuesday, the state government is not considering a complete lockdown to rein in the rising virus transmission curve. An all-party meeting convened by the government has turned down the proposal for enforcing total lockdown citing its adverse impacts on the economy and livelihood of common people.

The government is also not favouring the recommendation for declaring a health emergency as suggested by the Indian Medical Association. Though the IMA has written to the government stressing the need to declare health emergency considering the gravity of the situation, the chief minister said that the current situation doesn’t require declaration of a medical emergency. The IMA in its letter to the government also sought increasing the number of COVID-19 testing.

However, the chief minister has made it clear that the situation is very critical warranting implementation of stricter pandemic protocols.

“The government will soon issue a new set of guidelines regarding the restrictions on the number of people allowed in social events, marriages and funerals. The government is not against conducting protest programmes of political parties. But everyone should strictly follow the social distancing norms and other health advisory,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF has already announced that it would not conduct any kind of mass protests and gatherings until the situation improves. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has made the announcement in this regard. But, the BJP state leadership said that the party has no plans to stop mass protests against the government.

According to the health department’s assessment, the number of fresh cases is likely to be in the range of 10,000-15,000 in the coming weeks. However, the state is able to maintain a low mortality rate and a stable recovery rate. The total number of deaths due to virus infection is 719 while the number of cases reported is 1,87,276.