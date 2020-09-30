The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2020 Government doctors&r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government doctors’ stir in Kerala may wreak havoc in health services

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 30, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Protest against government decision to continue salary cut
Representational image.
 Representational image.

KOCHI: Even as the daily caseload of COVID-19 has crossed 7000 mark in Kerala with spiralling virus transmission graph, the government doctors in the state are all set to launch open agitation. The protest is against the state government’s decision to continue withholding the salary of government employees including those in healthcare sectors for six more months.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers in the government sector who have been relentlessly fighting against COVID-19 are disheartened by the decision to continue deferment of salary.

 

Healthcare workers are forced to work for extended hours with limited resources in the fight against the pandemic for more than six months. While healthcare workers are given additional benefits in other parts of the world during the pandemic, the Kerala government has cut even their salary, alleged the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.

“We will be forced to intensify protest if the government is not taking a compassionate approach to our demands. All healthcare employees should be exempted from salary cut and they will be given the salary withhold during the last six months. Considering the shortage of staff at COVID-19 care centres and first-line treatment centres, more doctors and healthcare staff should be appointed immediately,” said Dr. Joseph Chacko, state president of KGMOA.

 

“In addition to the duty hours, the doctors have to attend several online meetings and review sessions every day. Now, we will not be attending any such meetings after the duty time,” he added.

Other demands of the doctors’ association include reinstating leave surrender facility for health workers who have been working without even availing holidays in last nine months, introducing 20 per cent risk allowance, announced for National Health Mission staff, to all health workers who are engaged in COVID-19 duty and ensuring the quality and enough quantity of PPE kits and N-95 masks.

 

As the number of healthcare workers infected is rapidly increasing, the government should conduct an internal auditing of the virus transmission among medical fraternity, demanded the KGMOA.

The Association state committee members will conduct hunger strike in front of the state secretariat on October 2 and if the demands are not met, doctors will launch non-cooperation stir without affecting COVID-19 activities, added the state president.

The state Cabinet has recently decided to defer the salary of government employees for six more months from September 1 onwards. The withhold salary will be later dissolved into the PF account of employees.

 

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases per day in the state has crossed 7000. Malappuram tops the list with 1040 new cases on Tuesday followed by the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram where 935 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.

...
Tags: coronavirus in kerala, government doctors, kerala doctors stir
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Faulty ammunitions by Ordnance factories have killed 27 personnel since 2014

Representational image.

Kerala, once a model state, is now entering its most critical COVID-19 phase

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Babri verdict: All accused, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, acquitted

Representational image.

India recorded 79 murder cases daily in 2019 — a marginal decline from 2018



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Third time’s a charm, Hyderabad Sunrisers grab a win against Delhi Capitals

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four. Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Match 11, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 15 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Bairstow’s 50 and Williamson’s 41 take Hyderabad to 162/4 against Delhi

Put into bat, Warner and Bairstow were circumspect with the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Anrich Nortje maintaining their line and length. The result was Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six — all hit by Warner (in pic). (Photo | PTI)
 

How bizarre! Scans lost in UAE, Mitchell Marsh in dark about extent of ankle injury

Marsh, who twisted his ankle while going for a dive in his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in a Perth hotel after returning from UAE. (Photo | PTI)
 

Tewatia credits his performance to playing in the Ranjis with three India spinners

“When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it’s a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit,” Tewatia said about his match-winning knock against KXIP. (Photo | Instagram - rahultewatia20)
 

No one can play like Dhoni, self-effacing Sanju Samson says, dismissing comparison

“I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” the Keralite added on the eve of his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Photo | Instagram - imsanjusamson)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Babri verdict: All accused, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi acquited

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Nationwide fury over new farm laws

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)

Verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case to be delivered today

Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, may take political plunge

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Navy gets its first women combat aviators

Sub Lt Riti Singh and Sub Lt. Kumudini Tyagi, the first women airborne tacticians who will operate from deck of warships, posed for pictures as they passed out of Indian Navy's observer Course, at Southern Naval Command, Kochi in Kerala. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham