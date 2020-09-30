The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2020 From October 15, mul ...
Nation, Current Affairs

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2020, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2020, 9:45 pm IST
All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cinemagoers can rejoice.
 Cinemagoers can rejoice.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15 .

The ministry said that international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, continues to remain shut, while state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

 

In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15 in areas outside the containment zones include -- cinemas, theatres and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted and SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be allowed to open for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

 

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open. The SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in this regard.

All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the statement said.

...
Tags: covid-19 containment zones, coronavirus lockdown, ministry of home affairs, unlock 5


Latest From Nation

Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah side by side in Mathura. (Wikimedia)

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi plea

The surface-to-surface cruise missile. (Twitter)

DRDO successfully test fires Brahmos surface-to-surface cruise missile

Representational image

India shoots down China's demand of going back to 1959 version of LAC

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests, as coronavirus cases surge across the city, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

One in 15 individuals exposed to COVID-19 by August: ICMR survey



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs KKR Match 12, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KKR Match 12, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Jofra Archer-led attack reins in Rajasthan Royals at 174/6

Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR — opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) — after the Royals opted to field. In this photo, Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

If Sanju is consistent this IPL, he will play all formats for India soon: Shane Warne

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else. “He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon,” Shane Warne said. (Photo | Modified PTI image)
 

Yorker King Natarajan grew to become King of Hearts from a humble background

“To bowl yorkers is not easy and to execute it under pressure is another thing. That is because he works on it. He (Natarajan) does it regularly in events like TNPL and is now showing he can do it at the highest level,” Avinash Khandelwal, fielding coach of the Tamil Nadu team, said. (Photo | Twitter - @SunRisers)
 

Emotional Rashid pays tribute to his mother who died in June: She was my biggest fan

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. “My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the Man of the Match, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled a teary-eyed Rashid at the post-match presentation. (Photo | PTI)
 

Third time’s a charm, Hyderabad Sunrisers grab a win against Delhi Capitals

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four. Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Babri verdict: All accused, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, acquitted

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Faulty ammunitions by Ordnance factories have killed 27 personnel since 2014

Representational image. (PTI)

One in 15 individuals exposed to COVID-19 by August: ICMR survey

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests, as coronavirus cases surge across the city, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Nationwide fury over new farm laws

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)

DRDO successfully test fires Brahmos surface-to-surface cruise missile

The surface-to-surface cruise missile. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham