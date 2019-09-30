Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 'Yediyurappa is ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Yediyurappa is the weakest CM, he should resign,' says Siddaramaiah

ANI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
The former chief minister further alleged that his party leader DK Shivakumar was denied bail in the money laundering case.
Siddaramaiah said, 'I suggest Yediyurappa should resign and go back. He is the weakest chief minister. I never acted like him when my government was in power and never indulged in the politics of hatred.' (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah said, 'I suggest Yediyurappa should resign and go back. He is the weakest chief minister. I never acted like him when my government was in power and never indulged in the politics of hatred.' (Photo: File)

Raichur: Calling B S Yediyurappa the 'weakest chief minister', senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that unlike him, he has never indulged in the politics of hatred.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "I suggest Yediyurappa should resign and go back. He is the weakest chief minister. I never acted like him when my government was in power and never indulged in the politics of hatred."

 

The former chief minister further alleged that his party leader D K Shivakumar was denied bail in the money laundering case as the incumbent state government is strategising to keep a control on the opposition leaders.

"I do not understand the problem in granting bail to Shivakumar," said Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in connection with the case.

The Congress leader also accused the Central government of "misusing" and "controlling" the central agencies, like Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Terming the Karnataka government as an "unholy government", Siddaramaiah asserted that it did not even pay the compensatory amount to the victims of the flood-related incidents.

"It has been over 50 days but still the state government has not accorded any compensation to the people," he said.

At least 80 people were killed last month as rain battered the state.

"Prime Minister has not even visited the state to see the situation," Siddaramaiah stated.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: yediyurappa, siddaramaiah, shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Raichur


Latest From Nation

Kejriwal, however, expressed concerns over the pressure on the hospitals in the national capital and called for improving healthcare across the country. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

‘Patients from Bihar come on Rs 500 ticket, get Rs 5L treatment for free’: Kejriwal

These individuals were convicted by various courts in the country for offences committed by them during the militancy period in Punjab. (Photo: Representational)

‘Centre’s pardon to release Sikh prisoners is to blunt Pak’s K2 plan’

However, one particular video from Patna has gone viral which showed a rickshaw puller stranded in chest-deep water. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Man stuck in Patna floods refuses to leave his rickshaw, cries for help

The BrahMos missile is a joint venture between India and Russia in which DRDO has been working hard to increase the indigenous content to cut down on the import costs. (Photo: ANI)

DRDO testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bajaj is offering festive benefits across its entire range

Offers are applicable on all Bajaj models and are valid till October 31.
 

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti S-Presso launch today

The Kwid rival will be equipped with dual front airbags.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rafale jets to give India edge over China, Pakistan: IAF chief Bhadauria

Incidentally, Bhadauria was the chairman of the Indian negotiation team for the Rs 60,000 crore 36 Rafale combat aircraft deal and played a significant role in getting deal cleared. (Photo: ANI)

Pay Bilkis Bano compensation of Rs 50 lakh in 2 weeks: SC to Gujarat govt

(Photo: File)

Take train to north India: Left leader to PM Modi on open defecation

'I urge you to undertake a morning train journey through any of the north Indian states,' the Left leader said in his letter to PM Modi. (Photo: Representational)

SC refuses to further entertain plea for producing Farooq Abdullah

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the petitioner can challenge the detention order against Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act before the appropriate authority. (Photo: File)

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham