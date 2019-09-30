Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Udan faces major hit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Udan faces major hitch: SpiceJet suspends Dhaka flight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 30, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Sources in the industry say there is hardly any possibility of these flight services being resumed in the near future.
SpiceJet, one of the leading low-cost flight operators of the country, suspended its operations last week due to lack of “commercial viability”.
 SpiceJet, one of the leading low-cost flight operators of the country, suspended its operations last week due to lack of “commercial viability”.

GUWAHATI: Putting a question mark over the central government’s ambitious International UDAN scheme, the much talked about Guwahati-Dhaka flight service has been suspended within three months of its launch.

SpiceJet, one of the leading low-cost flight operators of the country, suspended its operations last week due to lack of “commercial viability”.

 

Sources in the industry say there is hardly any possibility of these flight services being resumed in the near future.

The first flight between Guwahati and Dhaka under the central government’s ambitious International UDAN programme took off on July 1 this year from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after being flagged off by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who termed the day “historic”.

Sources in the Airport Authority of India say though SpiceJet has cited “operational reasons” for its decision to suspend the direct flight between Guwahati and Dhaka till further notice, the airline has not informed them about the exact reasons.

The AAI, which keeps a watch on the occupancy ratio of airlines, stated that SpiceJet was flying the 72-seater aircraft on average 60 to 65 percent occupancy. However, refusing to divulge anything on record, sources said. “After launching the service, SpiceJet first reduced the frequency of the flight from daily to twice a week. Finally, in the wake of lukewarm response, it decided to suspend its operations on the route altogether.”

The suspension of flight to Dhaka is a major setback to Act East policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is pushing to connect six South East Asian destinations from Guwahati under the UDAN scheme.

Bangladesh and Bhutan governments have already set up their consulates in Guwahati and 10 ASEAN nations are expected to follow suit soon.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who recently flagged off another international flight of Nok Air between Guwahati and Bangkok reiterated, “After the direct flight between Guwahati and Dhaka and Guwahati and Bangkok, the government is now looking to connect all the capitals of ASEAN countries.”

He is of view that extension of airline routes to South East Asian destinations reinforces the cultural and economic ties between India’s northeast and South East Asian countries.

SpiceJet officials, who reiterated their inability in stating anything on record, however, confirmed that the airline has suspended its operations to Bangladesh for an indefinite period.

...
Tags: sarbananda sonowal, udan scheme, dhaka flight
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Traffic police take initiation of filling potholes on the main road in the Karimnagar city. (Photo: DC)

Bumpy ride in Telangana State districts

Women swallow lit lamps at a ritual held at the village headman’s house in Kanchanpalli.

Women swallow lit lamp to have kids

Goddess Bhadrakali decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Festival begins at Bhadrakali temple

Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Colonies in SCB area face water crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Sudden downpours are new rain norm

The data analysis in their paper ‘As Monsoon and Climate Shift, India Faces Worsening Floods’ shows that the floods will increase due to unprecedentedly strong storms.

Hyderabad: Civic body lets go of Rs 150 crore fee

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Stalin claims graft in gadgets tender, TN CM says 'it's a lie'

Stalin, the Leader of opposition in the Assembly, alleged “corruption in the Rs 350 crore tender for buying communication equipment including camera, CCTV, and digital mobile radio for the Tamil Nadu police” and demanded a fair probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing. (Photo: File)

EC cuts Sikkim CM’s disqualification period, enabling him to contest bypoll

The EC order said Tamang’s disqualification stands reduced to one year and one month. In other words, his disqualification period ended on September 10 this year and he can contest poll to continue as Chief Minister. (Photo: Facebook | @ps.golay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham