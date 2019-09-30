Trouble for Akhilesh Yadav as ED targets assets

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be mounting for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again decided to initiate the process of attaching movable and immovable assets of the accused as part of its money laundering probe into the Rs 1,500 crore Gomti river front development project in Lucknow.

Sources said the fresh process to attach properties is likely to start from Tuesday.

“The agency has already prepared a list of such properties that are likely to be attached in a day or two,” sources said. Earlier, the agency attached assets worth Rs 1 crore of engineers involved in the project, carried out by the previous SP government, in connection with its money-laundering probe.