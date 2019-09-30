Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Telangana Ministers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Ministers’ offices spread out by Secretariat shift

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 1:23 am IST
The temporary Secretariat at BRKR Bhavan will be fully functional from October 1, but only two ministers will be working from chambers there.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all ministers to vacate their quarters at the New MLA Quarters, which is located near BRKR Bhavan, and move to the Ministers Quar-ters at Banjara Hills.
Hyderabad: When the government offices open on Tuesday, the ministers' chambers will be found scattered all over the city. Monday is the last day when the Secretariat will function from its old premises.

Due to the constraints of space in BRKR Bhavan, ministers have been given space in commissionerates and directorates of their respective departments.

Only health minister Etala Rajendar and animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav have been accommodated in BRKR Bhavan.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all ministers to vacate their quarters at the New MLA Quarters, which is located near BRKR Bhavan, and move to the Ministers Quar-ters at Banjara Hills.

The Chief Minister will be working out of Metro Rail Bhavan at Rasoolpura in Secun-derabad, and home minister Mohammed Mah-mood Ali from the DGP office at Lakdikapul.

Municipal administration, IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao will sit in the municipal administration complex at Lakdikapul, and finance minister T. Harish Rao at Aranya Bhavan in Saifabad.

SC welfare minister K. Eswar and tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod have been accommodated in Samkshema Bhavan at Masab Tank and BC welfare minister will work out of the BC Commission's office at Khairatabad. Transport minister P. Ajay Kumar has been given a chamber in the RTA office also at Khairatabad.

Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy has been allocated a chamber in the SERT building in Basheerbagh, endowments and forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy at the endowments commissioner's office at Boggulkunta in Abids, and energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy at the Southern Discom  office in Mint Compound.

Panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao will be sitting at the Ranga Reddy zilla parishad office in Khairatabad and agriculture minister at HACA Bhavan opposite the Assembly.

Roads and buildings minister V. Prashanth Reddy will function from the engineer-in-chief's office at Errum Manzil and Mr V. Srinivas Goud, excise minister, will function from Ravindra Bharati at Lakdikapul.

Tags: brkr bhavan, t. srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


