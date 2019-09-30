Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Tej Pratap’s wife ...
Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya Rai accuses Rabri Devi of domestic violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 30, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Rai said she was pushed out of the house by her sister-in-law Misa Bharti.
Patna: In a major development on Saturday, Aishwarya Rai, the wife of RJD leader and former health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, accused her mother-in-law Rabri Devi and sister-in-law Misa Bharti of domestic violence upon her.

Speaking to the media outside her mother-in-law’s residence, Rai said  she was pushed out of the house by her sister-in-law Misa Bharti.

 

“I had not eaten anything since last evening and when I enquired about the kitchen keys, they pushed me out of the house. I just wanted to drink water.

One of Misa Bharti’s staff even tried to snatch my phone when I objected. I have been living in this house since my marriage,” Rai said.

