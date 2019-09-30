Tamil Nadu will fully back Keeladi research: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: Stating there was no dearth of funds for supporting further excavations at the sensational Keeladi archaeological site in Sivaganga district, where remnants of an ancient, highly literate and developed Tamil civilisation of the Sangam Age have been discovered, Chief Minister, Mr Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government was giving full support to the project.

Asked about Central government not releasing funds for further excavations and research at Keeladi, Mr Palaniswami, speaking to reporters at Omalur near Salem on Sunday, said New Delhi had sanctioned funds for the first three phases of the Keeladi excavations.

But for the fourth and fifth phases, “the excavation and associated research is going on with the help of funds released by Tamil Nadu government,” he said, adding that Culture minister Ma.Foi. Pandiyarajan was directly overseeing the progress in the work going on in Keeladi and “whatever funds he (Ma. Foi) asks whenever there is a shortfall, we are providing that.” So, there was no problem and the excavation works were going on very well, the Chief Minister added.

To a query on whether AIADMK's alliance with the BJP continued for the two Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu from Vikravandi and Nanguneri, Mr Palaniswami said the alliance was intact as the BJP leaders themselves have been saying so. “As the BJP is yet to appoint a new president for its Tamil Nadu unit (since Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was elevated as Telangana Governor), chances of broaching this issue with them (BJP) are slim,” the AIADMK leader clarified.

Regarding the impersonation cases of candidates appearing for Neet exam in the state, Mr Palaniswami said the government was taking action and will ensure such things did not recur in future. He also had a special word of praise for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's very inspiring speech at the UN general council meet in New York, which comes as a “special honour for the Tamils.”