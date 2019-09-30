Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Tamil Nadu will full ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu will fully back Keeladi research: Edappadi K Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Sep 30, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Mr Palaniswami said the alliance was intact as the BJP leaders themselves have been saying so.
Edappadi K Palaniswami.
 Edappadi K Palaniswami.

SALEM: Stating there was no dearth of funds for supporting further excavations at the sensational Keeladi archaeological site in Sivaganga district, where remnants of an ancient, highly literate and developed Tamil civilisation of the Sangam Age have been discovered, Chief Minister, Mr Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government was giving full support to the project.

Asked about Central government not releasing funds for further excavations and research at Keeladi, Mr Palaniswami, speaking to reporters at Omalur near Salem on Sunday, said New Delhi had sanctioned funds for the first three phases of the Keeladi excavations.

 

But for the fourth and fifth phases, “the excavation and associated research is going on with the help of funds released by Tamil Nadu government,” he said, adding that Culture minister Ma.Foi. Pandiyarajan was directly overseeing the progress in the work going on in Keeladi and “whatever funds he (Ma. Foi) asks whenever there is a shortfall, we are providing that.” So, there was no problem and the excavation works were going on very well, the Chief Minister added.

To a query on whether AIADMK's alliance with the BJP continued for the two Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu from Vikravandi and Nanguneri, Mr Palaniswami said the alliance was intact as the BJP leaders themselves have been saying so. “As the BJP is yet to appoint a new president for its Tamil Nadu unit (since Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was elevated as Telangana Governor), chances of broaching this issue with them (BJP) are slim,” the AIADMK leader clarified.

Regarding the impersonation cases of candidates appearing for Neet exam in the state, Mr Palaniswami said the government was taking action and will ensure such things did not recur in future. He also had a special word of praise for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's very inspiring speech at the UN general council meet in New York, which comes as a “special honour for the Tamils.”

...
Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, aiadmk government


Latest From Nation

File picture of villagers strengthening a road with boulders in old Adilabad district. The road was was washed away due to the rains. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Many roads washed away and breached due to heavy rains

Traffic police take initiation of filling potholes on the main road in the Karimnagar city. (Photo: DC)

Bumpy ride in Telangana State districts

Women swallow lit lamps at a ritual held at the village headman’s house in Kanchanpalli.

Women swallow lit lamp to have kids

Goddess Bhadrakali decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Festival begins at Bhadrakali temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women swallow lit lamp to have kids

Women swallow lit lamps at a ritual held at the village headman’s house in Kanchanpalli.

Colonies in SCB area face water crisis

Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Hyderabad: Upholding the ethics key in medical filed, say experts

Dr K. S. Ratnakar, director of Global Medical Education and Research Foundation, said healthcare managers are custodians of ethics in hospitals. “Please do not resort to ESI kind of scams because they are an utter disgrace to the noble profession,” he maintained.

Hyderabad: Tinnitus cases on upsurge among youths

Tinnitus is the ringing sound that a patient feels in the ear. It can be very irritating as those suffering from this ailment feel they are hearing a sound, which is actually not there.

Did Mahatma Gandhi meet Princess Niloufer on ship? Panel looks for clues

Princess Durrushehvar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham