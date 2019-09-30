Sumalatha Ambareesh jitters made HD Kumaraswamy tap seer?

Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Sumalatha Ambareesh ...
Bengaluru: In a major twist to the investigation into the audiogate scandal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it has now come to light that the then H.D. Kumaraswamy government allegedly ordered tapping of Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji's mobile phone as it suspected that the seer could be supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that the CBI got the information after grilling KSRP ADGP Alok Kumar, who is said to have told the investigators that he used to receive instructions from two personal secretaries of then chief minister Kumaraswamy - Raghu and Sathish, on whose phones should be tapped.

 

Mr Kumaraswamy allegedly ordered the tapping when he had doubts that the Adichunchanagiri seer was supporting Ms Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was contesting against his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The CBI is now looking for Sathish and Raghu. Sources said that Mr Kumaraswamy too could be in trouble once his secretaries are arrested and interrogated.

It is said that after Mr Alok Kumar was grilled, the CBI called in for questioning ACP Ramachandrappa, who headed the technical facility.

CBI investigators have collected crucial information in the tapping case from junior officers attached to the CCB.

