Six Maharashtra Congress MLAs to join BJP

Mumbai: The mega exodus to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue on Monday, with six incumbent Congress MLAs joining the saffron party.

All six had already announced their intention to join the Amit Shah-led party. The six MLAs are D.S. Ahire (Sakri), Kashiram Pawara (Shirpur), Aslam Sheikh (Malad), Rahul Bondre (Chikali), Bharat Bhalke (Pandarpur), and Siddharam Mehtre (Akkalkot).

The six MLAs will be joining the party in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil at Garware Club. Moreover, they are likely to get tickets to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.