Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Sena offered Deputy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sena offered Deputy CM post, Kashmir to be key poll issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 30, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Sportpersons in fray in Haryana; Aditya Thackeray to fight from Worli.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah during the party’s Central Election Committee meeting, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP central election committee met here on Sunday evening to finalise the names of candidates for the coming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The meeting attended by core group leaders, including Chief Ministers M.L. Khattar of Haryana and Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda, election in-charges, state in-charges and top leaders from both states. Both states will go to the polls on October 21. October 4 is the last date for the filing nominations.

 

In Haryana, the BJP has set a target of Mission 75-plus while in Maharashtra the party could announce the seat-sharing formula with its allies, including the Shiv Sena, on Monday.

Haryana CM M.L. Khattar may be renominated from Karnal, while sportspersons Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt and former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh could also be fielded.

While the BJP rejected the Shiv Sena’s suggestion of contesting an equal number of seats, it has, sources said, offered the deputy chief minister’s post to the Sena, whose youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray, is making his electoral debut in this Assembly election. Mr Thackeray will be standing from the Worli seat.

In both the states, Maharashtra and Haryana, development and abrogation of Article 370 are going to be main highlights of the BJP’s poll campaign.

Tags: assembly polls, prime minister narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


