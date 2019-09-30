No restrictions in Kashmir, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the decision of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to approach the United Nations over Kashmir was “more than a Himalayan blunder”.

The home minister faulted the country’s first prime minister for approaching the United Nations in 1948 on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “In 1948, India went to United Nations. That was a Himalayan blunder. It is more than a Himalayan blunder,” he said at a function organised by Samkalp Former Civil Servants Forum at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) here.

The minister accused the Opposition of spreading “misinformation” about restrictions in the Valley. “Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread”.

Mr Shah said there were no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley and the entire world has supported the move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He said that Jammu and Kashmir would be the most developed region in the next 10 years because of the bold step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. Mr Shah said all world leaders had supported India’s move on Article 370.