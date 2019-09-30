Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Myth on e-cigarettes ...
Myth on e-cigarettes must be shunned, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 30, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Calls for launch of campaign to honour daughters for their achievements.
 Discourses and debates will continue, the support and opposition will continue, but, if some things are checked before they proliferate, then there is a huge benefit, he said referring to the ban.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to shun tobacco and stated that e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. These are his first remarks on the issue of health hazards linked to e cigarettes after the Union Cabinet earlier this month banned its sale, production and storage through an ordinance. The ordinance is likely to be converted into a bill in the next session of Parliament.

He also said a “myth” has been spread that e-cigarettes pose no danger.  Like the conventional cigarette, it does not spread odour as fragrant chemicals are added to it. He said these chemicals are harmful and pose a health hazard.  

 

“Do not harbour any misconceptions about e-cigarettes,” he said in his latest edition of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

Discourses and debates will continue, the support and opposition will continue, but, if some things are checked before they proliferate, then there is a huge benefit, he said referring to the ban.    

“E-cigarette has been banned so that this new form of intoxication does not destroy our demographically young country. It does not trample the dreams of a family and waste the lives of our children. This scourge and this obnoxious habit should not become rooted in our society,” the prime minister asserted.

He also urged people to launch a campaign to honour daughters who have made a mark with their achievements in various fields for public good.  Modi also called for sharing of Diwali gifts and sweets to bring happiness to those who cannot afford it. The prime minister said on Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed in homes as it is believed that she brings prosperity and happiness.

“Daughters are considered as Lakshmi in our culture. Can’t we felicitate daughters in our villages and cities by holding public programmes,” he suggested in the address. He said there are several women in the society who are making a mark by their talent.

“There are several daughters, daughters-in-law who are doing exceptional work. Some are teaching poor children, some are spreading awareness about health,” he said.

...
