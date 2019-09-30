Kochi: Maradu residents to vacate by October 3

The demands include release of Rs 1 lakh each to evicted families in advance to facilitate them pay rent and security amount for new flats.

Kochi: The owners of four apartment complexes in Maradu, facing demolition for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, finally agreed to vacate the flats by October 3 following talks with the officials here on Sunday.

The district administration identified and prepared a list of 521 flats across the city for rehabilitating the families while promising to pay the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh in two weeks. The owners can choose their preference from the list. “We understood that the government has no other option but to carry out the apex court verdict. We agreed to vacate provided the government consider our demands,” said Mr Shamsudheen Karunagappally, president of Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samiti. The demands include release of Rs 1 lakh each to evicted families in advance to facilitate them pay rent and security amount for new flats.

“The officials promised to write to the state government on this. This will be in addition to the interim compensation amount which they promised to pay in another two weeks,” he said.