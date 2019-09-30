Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 In Madhya Pradesh, B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP threatens to ‘bury alive’ IAS officer for taking bribe

ANI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
'Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive,' Misra said.
The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive. (Photo: Twitter)
 The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive. (Photo: Twitter)

Rewa: BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be “buried alive” if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

On the receiving end of Mishra’s threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies.

 

“Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive. In case, I will not be able to reach on time then you (people) all have to that. You all should keep a sharp spade and an axe,” Mishra said in an event addressing the people.

The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive.

“Even if someone else buries him alive before my arrival, I will take the responsibility and will install a board of my name,” he said, adding that the country will recognise his name that “there is an MP who has buried the Commissioner alive in Rewa”.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp, janardan mishra, municipal corporation
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Kejriwal, however, expressed concerns over the pressure on the hospitals in the national capital and called for improving healthcare across the country. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

‘Patients from Bihar come on Rs 500 ticket, get Rs 5L treatment for free’: Kejriwal

These individuals were convicted by various courts in the country for offences committed by them during the militancy period in Punjab. (Photo: Representational)

‘Centre’s pardon to release Sikh prisoners is to blunt Pak’s K2 plan’

However, one particular video from Patna has gone viral which showed a rickshaw puller stranded in chest-deep water. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Man stuck in Patna floods refuses to leave his rickshaw, cries for help

The BrahMos missile is a joint venture between India and Russia in which DRDO has been working hard to increase the indigenous content to cut down on the import costs. (Photo: ANI)

DRDO testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bajaj is offering festive benefits across its entire range

Offers are applicable on all Bajaj models and are valid till October 31.
 

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti S-Presso launch today

The Kwid rival will be equipped with dual front airbags.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Don't want mediation': Ram Lalla Virajman side to SC on Ayodhya dispute

(Photo: PTI)

Nearly 950 prisoners to be shifted out as heavy rains flood UP’s Ballia jail

The jail building is in a dilapidated condition and officials said water-logging inside it is not new. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Yediyurappa is the weakest CM, he should resign,' says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said, 'I suggest Yediyurappa should resign and go back. He is the weakest chief minister. I never acted like him when my government was in power and never indulged in the politics of hatred.' (Photo: File)

Rafale jets to give India edge over China, Pakistan: IAF chief Bhadauria

Incidentally, Bhadauria was the chairman of the Indian negotiation team for the Rs 60,000 crore 36 Rafale combat aircraft deal and played a significant role in getting deal cleared. (Photo: ANI)

Pay Bilkis Bano compensation of Rs 50 lakh in 2 weeks: SC to Gujarat govt

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham