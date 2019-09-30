Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Block Development Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Block Development Council elections in J&K to be held on Oct 24

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 30, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Chief electoral officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar announced the schedule for elections to 310 block development councils in Srinagar.
The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)
 The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid shutdown in Kashmir valley post scrapping of Article 370, the election authority on Sunday said the polls for block development council in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar announced the schedule for elections to 310 block development councils (BDC) at a press conference in Srinagar, reported Hindustan Times.

 

The notification for the election will be issued on October 1 while October 9 will be the last date for filing of nominations, Kumar said. The date of scrutiny of nominations is October 10 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 11.

 “Polling will be held on October 24 from 9am to 1pm while the counting of votes will begin at 3 pm on the same day. The process of elections will be completed by November 5,” Kumar said.

Panchayat elections in the state were held in November-December last year in which 23,629 panches and 3,652 sarpanches were elected.

Asked if the detained party leaders will be allowed to campaign, he said: “It is not a big election. There will be no fierce door-to-door campaigning. It is a small electoral process.”

The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories.

Kashmir was put under strict curbs and communication blockade on August 5 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. Mainstream politicians including three former chief ministers of the state and separatists were put under detention.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, shailendra kumar
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both. (Photo: File)

No more ‘hide and seek’ with Pak: Army chief says India will cross border if required

'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)

EC acting at behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah on deferred by-polls

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

'Made scapegoat for Vijay Mallya': Indian murder accused to be sent to UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No more ‘hide and seek’ with Pak: Army chief says India will cross border if required

Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both. (Photo: File)

'Made scapegoat for Vijay Mallya': Indian murder accused to be sent to UK

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson attacks Trump's 'father of nation' remark for PM Modi

Tushar Gandhi also finds the government's plans to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a grand manner 'only symbolic'. (Photo: File)

Former Congressman Alpesh Thakor to contest Gujarat bypoll on BJP ticket

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won. (Photo: File)

Ancient language Tamil still resonates in the US, Modi at IIT Madras

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham