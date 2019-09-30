'BJP will field all disqualified MLAs for K'taka bypolls,' says Yeddiyurappa

Speaking to the press in Shikaripur, Yediyurappa said that it was only because of the resignation of these MLAs that BJP could form a government in Karnataka. (Photo: File | KPN)

Shivamogga: Chief Minister (CM) of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would field all disqualified MLAs for the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka.

Speaking to the press in Shikaripur, Yediyurappa said that it was only because of the resignation of these MLAs that BJP could form a government in Karnataka.

He further said that party president Amit Shah has also approved of this decision.

Yediyurappa, referring to the discontent among his party members in fielding the disqualified MLAs said that some of them had lost by a close margin in the previous assembly elections, The Hindu reported.

A decision had been made to accomodoate such aspirants in Boards and Corporations.

On Monday, BJP leader Umesh Katti had said that the BJP will not field the disqualified MLAs. To this, the CM said that there should not be any confusion and that BJP will field them.

He also requested the BJP MLAs and ticket aspirants to support the disqualified MLAs in contesting and winning the by-elections.

The elections are scheduled for December 5.

