Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 At least 18 die due ...
Nation, Current Affairs

At least 18 die due to heavy rains in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 30, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 1:24 am IST
The condition remained grim on Sunday due to heavy rains in Patna and other districts of the state.
People relocate to a safer place with their belongings as their houses get flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna on Sunday. Battered by heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, 18 persons were killed in Bihar on Sunday in mishaps caused by the downpour that inundated streets, waterlogged railway tracks and marooned business establishments. (PTI)
 People relocate to a safer place with their belongings as their houses get flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna on Sunday. Battered by heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, 18 persons were killed in Bihar on Sunday in mishaps caused by the downpour that inundated streets, waterlogged railway tracks and marooned business establishments. (PTI)

Patna: Heavy rains in the last 48 hours and water-logging in streets and residential areas in several cities of Bihar have exposed the failures of the state government.

The condition remained grim on Sunday due to heavy rains in Patna and other districts of the state.

 

According to reports, more than 18 people have lost their lives as heavy rainfall over the last three days caused flood-like situation across the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called an emergency meeting with the officials and reviewed the relief operations in the affected areas.

“The government is doing everything possible to control the situation which has been caused due to excessive rainfall and rising water level in several major rivers. Officials are monitoring the relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Bihar. Our government is also concerned over the incidents occurred due to rains in the rural areas”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

...
Tags: water-logging, heavy rains, bihar, flood
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

File picture of villagers strengthening a road with boulders in old Adilabad district. The road was was washed away due to the rains. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Many roads washed away and breached due to heavy rains

Traffic police take initiation of filling potholes on the main road in the Karimnagar city. (Photo: DC)

Bumpy ride in Telangana State districts

Women swallow lit lamps at a ritual held at the village headman’s house in Kanchanpalli.

Women swallow lit lamp to have kids

Goddess Bhadrakali decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Festival begins at Bhadrakali temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad deserves better, surely!

Hasmathpet ward 6 dying

Hyderabad: Sudden downpours are new rain norm

The data analysis in their paper ‘As Monsoon and Climate Shift, India Faces Worsening Floods’ shows that the floods will increase due to unprecedentedly strong storms.

Hyderabad: Civic body lets go of Rs 150 crore fee

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Stalin claims graft in gadgets tender, TN CM says 'it's a lie'

Stalin, the Leader of opposition in the Assembly, alleged “corruption in the Rs 350 crore tender for buying communication equipment including camera, CCTV, and digital mobile radio for the Tamil Nadu police” and demanded a fair probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham