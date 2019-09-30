At least 18 die due to heavy rains in Bihar

People relocate to a safer place with their belongings as their houses get flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna on Sunday. Battered by heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, 18 persons were killed in Bihar on Sunday in mishaps caused by the downpour that inundated streets, waterlogged railway tracks and marooned business establishments. (PTI)

Patna: Heavy rains in the last 48 hours and water-logging in streets and residential areas in several cities of Bihar have exposed the failures of the state government.

The condition remained grim on Sunday due to heavy rains in Patna and other districts of the state.

According to reports, more than 18 people have lost their lives as heavy rainfall over the last three days caused flood-like situation across the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called an emergency meeting with the officials and reviewed the relief operations in the affected areas.

“The government is doing everything possible to control the situation which has been caused due to excessive rainfall and rising water level in several major rivers. Officials are monitoring the relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Bihar. Our government is also concerned over the incidents occurred due to rains in the rural areas”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.