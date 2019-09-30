Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 Aaditya Thackeray to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aaditya Thackeray to make debut in Maharashtra Assembly elections

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Aaditya Thackeray will become the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election.
In July, Aaditya Thackeray had launched a state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to thank the electorate for their support in the last Lok Sabha polls and to seek their backing for the upcoming Assembly elections. (Photo: File)
 In July, Aaditya Thackeray had launched a state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to thank the electorate for their support in the last Lok Sabha polls and to seek their backing for the upcoming Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Capping days of speculation, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said it has decided to field Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, from the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai.

With this, Aaditya Thackeray will become the first member of the Thackeray family ever to contest an election.

 

"Aaditya Thackeray's name has been finalised for the Worli assembly segment. Shiv Sena's sitting MLA Sunil Shinde will vacate his place for Aaditya," a close aide of Shiv Sena chief said told news agency PTI.

"Worli is considered one of the safest constituencies for the Sena, hence Aaditya's candidature has been finalised. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir had recently joined the Sena, which will make Thackeray's win easy," he said.

Sachin Ahir had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election against Sunil Shinde.

Ever since the Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966, no member of the family had contested an election or held a constitutional post.

Uddhav Thackeray's cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had announced his intention to contest the 2014 state assembly elections. However, he had later changed his mind.

The Shiv Sena has been projecting him as the chief ministerial face if the NDA returns to power after the next month's assembly polls.

Uddhav Thackeray had on Saturday recalled the "promise" he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a 'Shiv Sainik' (party worker) as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

His statement had come against the backdrop of the BJP top brass repeatedly stressing that incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would helm the state once again.

In July, Aaditya Thackeray had launched a state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to thank the electorate for their support in the last Lok Sabha polls and to seek their backing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday also issued A-B form to other Sena leaders, a mandatory document to confirm the candidature of a person representing the party.

The names include, Minister of State for Water Resources Vijay Shivtare (Saswad in Pune district) and MoS Animal Husbandry Arjun Khotkar (Jalna, in Jalna district), the Sena chief's close aide said.

"Most of the sitting MLAs of the party will contest the election this time as well. There are some senior Sena leaders, who were defeated in the 2014 assembly election. It is yet to be decided on their future as whether they will continue to be the member of Maharashtra Legislative Council or not," he said.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested separately over a dispute over sharing of seats.

The BJP won maximum 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats.

Both the parties later joined hands to form a BJP-led government.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: aaditya thackeray, shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, sachin ahir
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

During enquiry it was revealed that the call centre was set up by Kishore and his wife Priti and in total eight persons were involved in this syndicate. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: Fake call centre dupes people of Rs 1 cr, 3 arrested

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won. (Photo: File)

Former Congressman Alpesh Thakor to contest Gujarat bypoll on BJP ticket

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to address IIT-Madras' convocation ceremony today

In Uttar Pradesh alone, at least 79 people have died since Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Monsoon refuses to end, kills over 100 in four days across country



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Congressman Alpesh Thakor to contest Gujarat bypoll on BJP ticket

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to address IIT-Madras' convocation ceremony today

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony. (Photo: File)

Monsoon refuses to end, kills over 100 in four days across country

In Uttar Pradesh alone, at least 79 people have died since Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Dengue raises head again

“By next week we will put the drive-in motion. All meetings would be finished by October 4. The situation is a little alarming but fortunately, death cases are not there,” said the official.

Alappuzha: Probe confirms Chooral Muriyal at temple

This year as well the Mavelikara police served notice on the organisers, citing consequences and called a meeting of elders and leaders of devotee outfits.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham