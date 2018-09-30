search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets ailing Manohar Parrikar at Delhi’s AIIMS

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.
Earlier this year, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. (Photo; File | PTI)
 Earlier this year, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. (Photo; File | PTI)

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS in the national capital to enquire about his health.

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.

 

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital in Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

 

 

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
 

5 apps and gadgets that help you monitor your heart

Unique gadgets to track your health
 

Peecee, Twinkle back Tanushree in row with Nana, get strong replies from 'survivor'

Akshay Kumar has worked with all three actresses, Twinkle Khanna, Tanushree Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Mumbai Police 'attacks' Thugs of Hindostan on Twitter this time, also read best ones

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

UP teen shoves electric wire up penis to arouse self, needs surgery

The bizarre tale, revealed in a prestigious medical journal, did not explain what other objects the man had placed in his urethra in the past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navy urgently needs minesweeper ships, left with only two, says official

The Navy requires 12 minesweeper ships, but at present has only two, Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Assistant Chief of Material, Indian Navy, said. (Representational Image | Indian Navy)

Fake video showing Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as ‘intoxicated’ goes viral, case filed

Police said the video was 'willfully manipulated, uploaded and circulated' on social media platforms with sole intent of tarnishing Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's image. (Photo: File | PTI)

Only ‘criminals’ shot dead in encounters: UP minister after Lucknow techie death

Dharampal Singh said only those who are actual 'criminals' have been shot dead in police encounters and the state government had been very cautious on this issue. (Photo: ANI)

‘New Pakistan’ cast in mould of old: India slams Imran Khan-govt at UN

Indian diplomat from country's Permanent Mission to UN, Eenam Gambhir, exercised India's Right of Reply and rejected Qureshi's baseless allegation made during his General Assembly address on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Cop killed after terrorists attack police station in south Kashmir’s Shopian

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham