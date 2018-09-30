Telangana sleuths keep tabs on Maoists ahead of polls

Sources also said that the TS intelligence wing was coordinating with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts.

Visakhapatnam: After the recent incident of the gunning down of a sitting MLA and a former legislator at Dumbriguda area in Vizag Agency exposed the macabre strategy of Maoists to eliminate people’s representatives just to assert their existence, officials of the Telangana Intelligence Wing have been visiting Vizag and Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) to collect inputs on Maoists’ strategies ahead of elections in Telangana.

Sources in the police said that Dumbriguda area in Vizag Agency did not see much Maoist activity during the past one decade.

The gunning down of Araku MLA, Kidari Sarveswara Rao, and former MLA, Siveri Soma, at Livitiput under Dumbrigudamandal in Vizag Agency on September 23 has worried both the intelligence wing and leaders.

The Telangana Intelligence Wing personnel have been gathering intelligence in the Vizag region, especially focusing on any infiltration from Chhattisgarh, change of guard in the outfit and any sudden strikes by the rebels.

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said that parts of the election-bound TS had been put on heightened alert following the brutal murder of Kidari and Siveri as Telangana State shares a border with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and over 10 districts in Telangana had been considered as extremism affected districts.

Sources also said that the TS intelligence wing was coordinating with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts.