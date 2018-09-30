search on deccanchronicle.com
Jet Airways Hyderabad-Indore flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

Published Sep 30, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
The Jet Airways, in a statement, confirmed the emergency landing of the aircraft and said its engineering team was inspecting the plane. 
Indore: A Jet Airways aircraft from Hyderabad to Indore with 103 people on board made an emergency landing at the airport here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after one of its engines failed, an official said.

The plane landed safely at 12.06 pm, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport's director Aryama Sanyal said. The commander of the Hyderabad-Indore Jet Airways flight 9W955 sought an emergency landing from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after one of the engines of the aircraft failed, she added. 

 

The Jet Airways, in a statement, confirmed the emergency landing of the aircraft and said its engineering team was inspecting the plane. 

"Jet Airways' flight 9W 955, Hyderabad to Indore, on September 30, made an emergency landing at Indore. The B737 aircraft with 96 guests and seven crew landed safely and all were successfully deplaned," it said. 

The airline added that it had informed the authorities concerned about the incident. 

