Hyderabad: Rs 20 crore allocated for Bathukamma festival

Hyderabad: The state government has allocated Rs 20 crore to celebrate Bathukamma on a grand scale next month. The celebrations will be held from October 9 to 17.

The unique feature this year is that Bathukamma celebrations will be held for differently-abled women at Hitex, in which 1,000 women would take part. Each district was given Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 2 crore has been allocated to celebrate Bathukamma abroad.

This time, political leaders will not be allowed to take part in the government-sponsored Bathukamma celebrations unlike earlier as the model code of conduct is in place ahead of the elections. Officials will take part in the celebrations in all the districts.

Secretary, tourism and culture, Burra Venkatesham on Saturday said the department would conduct ‘Boddemma festival’ for the first time this year from Oct. 7 to 9 for girls aged up to 12 years.

He said that the department had initiated several measures to spread the festival celebrations across the globe for which the assistance of the Union external affairs ministry and Brahmakumaris is being taken. Mr Venkatesham said 75 Brahmakumaris from 25 countries would take part in Bathukamma celebrations in the state this time.

The department is making arrangements to celebrate the festival in the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Denmark and Poland besides in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Surat.

A film festival will be held from October 9 to 16 in Ravindra Bharathi in which documentaries on Bathukamma will be screened, he added.

On the final day, a cultural carnival, laser show and fireworks will be organised in the city to celebrate Saddula Bathukamma.