Hyderabad: Dalit girl in race to be UoH president

Ms Vasthavi belongs to the Ambedkar Students Association which is a part of the UDA.

Hyderabad: For the first time in UoH, a Dalit woman will be contesting for the post of president in the student union elections to be held on October 5.

The candidate, Ms Sreeja Vasthavi, who is doing her MPhil in social exclusion and inclusive policy, said she was privileged to be in the race. “This election will create history and will end the hegemonies prevailing in the campus,” said Ms Vasthavi who is at the head of the panel formed by the United Democratic Alliance,a grouping of left-leaning parties.

Ms Vasthavi belongs to the Ambedkar Students Association which is a part of the UDA. She said would ensure that women were not suppressed anywhere on the campus.

Campaign for the election started on Saturday after the main alliances declared their list of candidates. The UDA also comprises the Bahujan Students Front, Dalit Students Union, Muslim Students Federation and Tribal Students Forum apart from the National Students' Union of India and Students Islamic Organisation.

The Student Federation of India is going it alone; it was in alliance with the Ambedkar Students Association the last time round.

The right-wing Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad is contesting the polls with the Other Backward Classes Federation (OBCF).

Mr B. Shahal, a PhD scholar, said that the three groups were equally powerful. “We don’t know how the events will turn out. Campaigning has started vigorously and candidates and volunteers are doing door to door. Meetings are being held, slogans and songs are taking centrestage.”