search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Dalit girl in race to be UoH president

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Sep 30, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 2:07 am IST
The candidate, Ms Sreeja Vasthavi, who is doing her MPhil in social exclusion and inclusive policy, said she was privileged to be in the race.
Ms Vasthavi belongs to the Ambedkar Students Association which is a part of the UDA.
 Ms Vasthavi belongs to the Ambedkar Students Association which is a part of the UDA.

Hyderabad: For the first time in UoH, a Dalit woman will be contesting for the post of president in the student union elections to be held on October 5.

The candidate, Ms Sreeja Vasthavi, who is doing her MPhil in social exclusion and inclusive policy, said she was privileged to be in the race. “This election will create history and will end the hegemonies prevailing in the campus,” said Ms Vasthavi who is at the head of the panel formed by the United Democratic Alliance,a grouping of left-leaning parties.

 

Ms Vasthavi belongs to the Ambedkar Students Association which is a part of the UDA. She said would ensure that women were not suppressed anywhere on the campus.

Campaign for the election started on Saturday after the main alliances declared their list of candidates. The UDA also comprises the Bahujan Students Front, Dalit Students Union, Muslim Students Federation and Tribal Students Forum apart from the National Students' Union of India and Students Islamic Organisation.

The Student Federation of India is going it alone; it was in alliance with the Ambedkar Students Association the last time round.

The right-wing Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad is contesting the polls with the Other Backward Classes Federation (OBCF).

Mr B. Shahal, a PhD scholar, said that the three groups were equally powerful. “We don’t know how the events will turn out. Campaigning has started vigorously and candidates and volunteers are doing door to door. Meetings are being held, slogans and songs are taking centrestage.”

Tags: dalit girl, student union elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Peecee, Twinkle back Tanushree in row with Nana, get strong replies from 'survivor'

Akshay Kumar has worked with all three actresses, Twinkle Khanna, Tanushree Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Mumbai Police 'attacks' Thugs of Hindostan on Twitter this time, also read best ones

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

UP teen shoves electric wire up penis to arouse self, needs surgery

The bizarre tale, revealed in a prestigious medical journal, did not explain what other objects the man had placed in his urethra in the past. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow man's penis rots after allergic reaction to 'extended pleasure' condom

The man went to King George's Medical University in Lucknow, India after his penis began to swell up. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fuel prices continue to touch new heights, petrol costs Rs 90.75/ litre in Mumbai

As per India’s pricing mechanism, the demotic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
 

World Heart Day: 3 recipes for healthy heart

Consuming 43 grams of dry-roasted, lightly salted almonds every day reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UN must accept it needs fundamental reform, says Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj warned against a delay in reforming the world body, saying reform must begin today as tomorrow could be too late. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Pak's commitment to terrorism continues unabated: Sushma at UN

Swaraj said the demon of terrorism now stalks the world, at a faster pace somewhere, a slower pace elsewhere, but life-threatening everywhere. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow techie death: Rajnath speaks to Adityanath, seeks strong action

Police said Vivek Tiwari, who was in his car with his former colleague Sana Khan, on seeing police tried to flee and rammed his car against a wall. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | vivek.tiwari)

Know how to run coalition govt, will finish five-yr term, assures K'taka CM

Amid all this, the government with stability is working for the development of the state, its people, and providing employment to youth, Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: File)

BJP demands action against parties boycotting J&K local body polls

Four parties -- National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bahujan Samaj Party -- have announced that they will be boycotting the polls. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham